Hilltop (HTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

