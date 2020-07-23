8X8 (EGHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. 8X8 has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGHT opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,584 shares of company stock worth $106,953. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

