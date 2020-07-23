Ducommun (DCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ducommun stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

