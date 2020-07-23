Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.64 million during the quarter.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO.B opened at $522.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.96 and a 200-day moving average of $409.62. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $307.28 and a one year high of $522.14. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.