Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIO stock opened at $520.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $526.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

