Tc Pipelines (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, analysts expect Tc Pipelines to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

