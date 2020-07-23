Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HST opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

