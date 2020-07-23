Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HST opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Earnings History for Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Moncler Stock Price Down 2.3%
Moncler Stock Price Down 2.3%
T&D Shares Up 1%
T&D Shares Up 1%
Eurofins Scientific Stock Price Up 0.2%
Eurofins Scientific Stock Price Up 0.2%
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Stock Price Up 4%
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyilvanosan Mukodo Reszvenytarsasag Stock Price Up 4%
ACS Trading 1% Higher
ACS Trading 1% Higher
Orchid Island Capital Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Orchid Island Capital Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report