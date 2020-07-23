Tc Pipelines (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

