Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXP stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

