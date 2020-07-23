Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CROX opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

