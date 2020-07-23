Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AJG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

