Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $212.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

