Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.98 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

