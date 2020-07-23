Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
