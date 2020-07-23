Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $345.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

