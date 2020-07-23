Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BZH opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.40. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 14.12.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

