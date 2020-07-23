CNX Resources (CNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect CNX Resources to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

