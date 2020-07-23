Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HLIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

