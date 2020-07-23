IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.
In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 98,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
