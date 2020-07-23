IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.94. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 98,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $1,414,018.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

