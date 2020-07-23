Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MMMB stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Mamamancini’s has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Mamamancini’s had a return on equity of 583.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mamamancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mamamancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.