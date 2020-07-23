Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Sell

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $87.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monro by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.