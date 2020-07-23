Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLCO. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.