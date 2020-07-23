Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mamamancini’s Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Mamamancini’s Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monro to Sell
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 Earnings
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.
William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report