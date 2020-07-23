Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $110.02 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

