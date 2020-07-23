SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

ZION stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

