William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE ABM opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

