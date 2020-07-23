Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Increased by Oppenheimer

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BEST in a report issued on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BEST by 991.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

