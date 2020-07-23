Wedbush Comments on O’Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.74.

Shares of ORLY opened at $450.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.26. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.