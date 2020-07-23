National Bank Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$19.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

ERO opened at C$17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

