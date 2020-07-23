Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report sales of $175.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $151.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $712.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $747.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $669.97 million, with estimates ranging from $641.60 million to $686.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

