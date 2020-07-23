FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRK. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

CRK stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $997.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

