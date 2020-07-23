Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $266.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Forward Air posted sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

