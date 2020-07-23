Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce $266.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.20 million. Forward Air posted sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.17 Million
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler
Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million
Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.85 Million
$16.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc This Quarter
$16.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc This Quarter
$85.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc This Quarter
$85.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc This Quarter
Fulton Financial Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.73 Million
Fulton Financial Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.73 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report