$16.03 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $16.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.47 million and the highest is $16.59 million. Gaia posted sales of $13.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $65.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.23 million to $66.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $81.25 million, with estimates ranging from $80.39 million to $82.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

GAIA stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

