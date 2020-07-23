$85.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to announce sales of $85.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Gain Capital reported sales of $75.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year sales of $398.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.50 million to $400.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.55 million, with estimates ranging from $273.50 million to $305.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

GCAP stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

