Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $218.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $224.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $890.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $916.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $866.20 million, with estimates ranging from $835.10 million to $890.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,289,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after acquiring an additional 867,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 238,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 919,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 225,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

