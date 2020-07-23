Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Analysts predict that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 million to $6.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Gevo stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

