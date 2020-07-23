Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $5.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE:CNI opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

