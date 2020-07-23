Southwest Airlines Co Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

