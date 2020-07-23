Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heron Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,742,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,434,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 555,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

