Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will post $53.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.14 million and the highest is $56.47 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $85.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $201.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.83 million to $207.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $273.17 million, with estimates ranging from $240.69 million to $309.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.93 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.78. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,966,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

