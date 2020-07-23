Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce $34.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.78 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $36.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $134.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.56 million to $137.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.63 million, with estimates ranging from $148.31 million to $154.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

