Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $238.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.86 million to $240.10 million. Green Dot reported sales of $264.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.23 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $343,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Green Dot by 603.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 223,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

