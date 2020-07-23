Penn National Gaming, Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas expects that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

