Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will announce $4.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.99.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

