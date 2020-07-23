Range Resources Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

NYSE RRC opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

