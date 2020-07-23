Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $120.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.30 million and the lowest is $118.60 million. First Merchants reported sales of $106.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $496.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $518.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.93 million, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $490.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $22,233,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $10,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,791,000 after buying an additional 289,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 81.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.