Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Shares of CPE opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $490.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

