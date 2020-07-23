FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,543 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

