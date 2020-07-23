Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $48.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.60 million and the highest is $50.00 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $44.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $203.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $201.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million.

GABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 230.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 527.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $29.81 on Thursday. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $801.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

