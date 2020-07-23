Comparing Comerica (NYSE:CMA) & Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NYSE:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.11 $5.68 million $0.24 14.88 Comerica $3.82 billion 1.34 $1.20 billion $7.81 4.69

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 3.51% 1.65% 0.17% Comerica 21.37% 10.77% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 6 12 4 0 1.91

Comerica has a consensus price target of $45.61, indicating a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Comerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Summary

Comerica beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. It also offers various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services comprising fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. It also sells annuity products; and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company also engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

