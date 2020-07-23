Teradyne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,156 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 732% compared to the typical volume of 740 put options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.
In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TER stock opened at $89.49 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41.
Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.
