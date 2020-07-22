Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $684,000 Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $794,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,498,742.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares in the company, valued at $35,751,774.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

Shares of SNAP opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.79. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

